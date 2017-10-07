Akpeyi: Super Eagles Will Give All To Beat Zambia

Super Eagles and Chippa United goalkeeper, Daniel Akpeyi, is confident Nigeria will not wait till their last Group B game against Algeria before bagging their 2018 FIFA World Cup ticket.

Akpeyi told chippaunitedfc.co.za that the Super Eagles will not be complacent against the hungry Zambians when clash at Godswill Akpabio International stadium on today .

“We have come this far and now with only a point to qualify we must give 100 percent. We must give our all and with the nation behind us, we can,” Akpeyi stated.

“Zambia will also fancy their chances and will throw everything to fulfil their dream of playing in the World Cup. I believe though in my teammates, I believe in the Super Eagles.

“We are not going to leave any stone unturned on Saturday. This game is as big as World Cup final to me and I am sure I speak for all my teammates and Nigerians in totality.”

Akpeyi said he was relieved to have returned from injury in Chippa’s 1-1 draw with Golden Arrows in Durban last weekend.

“I am grateful to God Almighty for my quick recovery and I want to thank the Super Eagles medical team and our physiotherapists at Chippa United for a job well done. I recovered quicker than initially anticipated,” he explained.

“I am feeling good since coming back to the team. I am focused and have challenged myself to do better than I did last season, and help the team. Football is about teamwork and all the guys are pulling their weight which augers well for the team.”

REVERSE ERECTILE DYSFUNCTION Within 3Days And Make Her Happy Again!! Guaranteed!!! All NATURAL! No Side-Effects! Click Here!now.

Uncover how I make $750 weekly on Facebook using never been revealed Social Media tools.