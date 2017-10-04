Akpoborie: Nigeria Under Pressure To Qualify For Russia 2018, Not Zambia

By James Agberebi:

Former Nigeria International, Jonathan Akpoborie, says the Super Eagles and not Chipolopolo of Zambia are under pressure to qualify for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia,reports.The Eagles host Zambia on matchday-five of the 2018 World Cup African qualifiers in Uyo on Saturday, October 7.

Zambian, on seven points, must beat the Super Eagles (10 points) to stand a chance of qualifying for their first ever World Cup appearance.

A win for the Eagles against the Chipolopolo will seal qualification for a sixth World Cup appearance.

But looking ahead to Saturday’s crucial clash, Akpoborie who was in the Super Eagles squad that qualified for the 1998 World Cup in France but was dropped, posits that Gernot Rohr’s side has everything to play for.

“Who says the pressure is on the Chipolopolo? The pressure is on the Super Eagles to win and qualify,” the 1985 FIFA U-17 World Cup winner in China tweeted on hisTwitter handle.