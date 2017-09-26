Chuba Akpom has admitted that Chilean forward Alexis Sanchez is getting mild digs from Arsenal teammates following the Chilean’s failed move to Manchester City on transfer deadline day.

Sanchez who is in the final year of his current at Arsenal is yet to sign a new deal and was on the brink of joining Pep Guardiola’s side but the deal broke down on transfer deadline day as the Gunners could not get a replacement on time.

“We do banter about it (Sanchez’s failed transfer away from Arsenal) to be fair,” Akpom, who has Nigerian blood but has played for England at junior level, told the Daily Star.

“But at the end of the day, he’s still at Arsenal. Everyone is happy, the fans are happy and he’s happy.

“I think with a player like Sanchez he just blocks it out because all he wants to do is play football.

“He’s so focused on football, he blocks out a lot of negativity and transfer rumours.”

Akpom disclosed that Sanchez has been offering him advice all in a bid to improve his game.

He added: “I’m always taking to Alexis, he’s like a mentor to me. He’s always telling me to believe in myself and he told he believes in me a lot and I should keep working hard.

“When you’re talking to one of the best players in the world and he’s saying he believes in you then that’s going to give you a boost. I’m just trying to emulate everything he does.”

