Akwa Ibom State Government has promised journalists and football fans free internet service inside the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium Uyo on Saturday when the Super Eagles take on the. Chipolopolo of Zambia in a crucial 2018 FIFA World, Cup qualifier, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

The previous three home games of the Super Eagles at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium had been rocked by reports that mobile networks signals jammed at the venue when special dignitaries got into the stadium.

But that is expected to change this Saturday.

According to a statement from the Akwa Ibom State Commissioner for Sports Monday Uko through his media aide, Amos Ebuka, the state government will make available access codes for free internet service.

“There will be free internet services available to fans at Goodwill Akpabio stadium during the Nigeria Vs Zambia match sponsored by Kalex Solutions Ltd,” the statement reads

“Access codes for the free internet will be embedded in a closed panel on seat covers which will be used to cover seats at the Stadium.

“Another great innovation by Akwa Ibom State Government and Akwa Ibom State Football Association.”

