Akwa United Celebrate Nigeria’s WAFU Cup Final Ticket

By Hanifat Mustapha:

Nigeria Professional Football League club Akwa United have congratulated the home-based Super Eagles for qualifying for the West African Football Union (WAFU) Cup final in Ghana.

Nigeria defeated Benin Republic with a 1-0 win on Thursday. A goal from Kano Pillars star Rabiu Aliu in the 11th minute handed the Eagles the ticket to Sunday’s final.

“We congratulate the Super Eagles on their semi final victory over Benin Republic at the WAFU Cup,” Akwa United tweeted.

“We celebrate our players Ariwa, Aremu, Gabriel, Ifeanyi and Friday.”

Nigeria will play Ghana in Sunday’s final. Hosts Ghana defeated Niger 2-0 in their semi-final also on Thursday.

