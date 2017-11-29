Akwa United, IfeanyiUbah, Rangers Set For South-East Pre-Season Tourney

By James Agberebi: Aiteo Cup winners Akwa United, as well as Enugu Rangers, Abia Warriors, and IfeanyiUbah will feature in an eight-team South-East Pre-season Football Tournament.

The five-day football tournament was confirmed by Abia Warriors on their official Twitter handle on Wednesday.

The tournament will run from Sunday 3 to Friday 8 December, 2017 at the IfeanyiUbah International Stadium in Nnewi.

The four other teams that will take part are newly promoted Heartland FC of Owerri, Rivers United, FC Inter and Cynosure FC.

Also, according to Abia Warriors, the eight teams are divided into two groups A and B comprising four teams.

Group A has Abia Warriors, Rivers United, FC Inter and Heartland.

While Group B is made up of hosts IfeanyiUbah, Akwa United, Cynosure FC and Rangers.

Uncover how I make $750 weekly on Facebook using never been revealed Social Media tools.