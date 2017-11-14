Akwa United Offer Maikaba Support To Handle Club, Golden Eaglets Jobs Well

0

Akwa United Offer Maikaba Support To Handle Club, Golden Eaglets Jobs Well

By Adeboye Amosu‎:
Akwa United will give their head coach, Abdu Maikaba  full support following his appointment as coach of Nigeria’s U-17 side, the Golden Eaglets, reports Completesportsnigeria. com.

Maikaba who guided the Promise Keepers to their Aiteo Federation Cup success last season is now expected to combine his role as the club’s head coach with that of the Golden Eaglets, a task that will be made more cumbersome as the Uyo side will also compete in the CAF Confederation Cup for the second time next year.
But officials of the Uyo side  are prepared to give the gaffer the enabling environment to perform the tasks  dutifully.
“We don’t have problem with our coach (Maikaba) combining the two jobs,” an official of Akwa United nformed Completesportsnigeria.com.
“We are proud of  his appointment as it shows he is recognised for the good job he has done here.
“He has our full support and we will do all we can to make sure he succeed here and with the national team.
” We won only the Federation Cup last season but we want more next season. It will be nice to win the League and the CAF Confederation Cup too.”
Maikaba joined Akwa United  last season after two seasons with Wikki Tourists.
Uncover how I make $750 weekly on Facebook using never been revealed Social Media tools.

Related posts:

  1. Maikaba Appointed Golden Eaglets Head Coach
  2. Akwa United Coach Maikaba: How We’ll Conquer Africa After Aiteo Cup Win
  3. Maikaba Targets NPFL Title With Akwa United
  4. Wikki Tourists Confirm Maikaba’s Akwa United Switch
Newer Post
Older Post

COMMENTS

WORDPRESS: 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *