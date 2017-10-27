Akwa United To Start Pre-Season Programme November 2

By James Agberebi: 2017 Aiteo Cup champio, Akwa United, will resume training camp next week ahead of the 2017/2018 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) season, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

The club made the announcement on their official Facebook account.

Akwa defeated Niger Tornadoes 3-2 on penalties to win the 2017 Aiteo Cup, their second cup title in their history.

They will represent Nigeria in the CAF Confederation Cup along side Enyimba.

A statement from the club on their Facebook reads: “Pioneer Aiteo Cup winners and CAF Confederation Cup contenders for 2018 season Akwa United Football Club of Uyo have announced Thursday November 2nd, 2017 as the date for resumption of training ahead of the new Nigeria Professional Football League season.

“Players and Coaches are mandated to report to camp in Uyo on or before Thursday November 2nd as the first training session will take place on Friday November 3rd at 8:00am prompt.

“The team embarked on an end of the season break few days after lifting this year’s Aiteo Cup. The Promise Keepers will be competing in three competitions next season; the Nigeria Professional Football League NPFL, Aiteo Cup and the CAF Confederation Cup.”

