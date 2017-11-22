Akwa United Thrash Bright Star FC In Pre-Season Friendly

Aiteo Cup winners Akwa United thrashed fellow Uyo-based club Bright Star FC 6-1 in a pre-season friendly game on Wednesday at the training pitch of the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo.

The pre-season game against Bright Star is part of Akwa’s preparations towards the new Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) season which will kick-off in January.

Akwa were initially scheduled to play newly promoted Heartland FC but the Owerri-based club pulled out due to logistics.

Up next for Akwa is another pre-season friendly game against Immortality FC on Thursday by 8am.

Akwa United and Enyimba, will represent Nigeria in next year’s CAF Confederation Cup.

