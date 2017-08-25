Akwa United’s Alhassan Replaces Kayode At Austria Wien

By Johnny Edward:

​​​Super Eagles forward Ibrahim ​​Alhassan has joined Austrian Bundesliga club Austria Wien ​on a season-long loan deal​, Completesportnigeria.com reports.

The Akwa United star, who was listed as one of the seven players on standby for Nigeria’s squad for next week’s 2018 World Cup qualifier against Cameroon, signed for the Austrian club on Friday with an option ​of a two-year deal​ if he impresses during his loan spell.​

​​Alhassan ​is expected to ​replace his compatriot Kayode ​​Olanrewaju, who joined Manchester City on a four-year deal a fortnight ago.​ ​Olanrewaju ​has however been loaned out to Spanish LaLiga newcomers Girona​.

Austria Wein with compe​te in the 2017/18 UEFA Europa League competition after edging out Osijek in the play-offs.

The Austrian league runners-up will face AC Milan, Rijeka and AEK Athens in the Europa League group stage.