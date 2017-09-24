By James Agberebi:

Akwa United destroyed Katsina United Feeders 7-0 in their Aiteo Cup first leg quarterfinal clash in Uyo on Sunday.

Four goals from Christian Pyagbara and a goal each from Kodjovi Dadzie, Musa Newman and Michael Ibeh secured the massive first leg advantage for Akwa United.

Dadzie opened the scoring for Akwa in the 20th minute before Newman made it 2-0 in the 27th minute.

In the 34th minute Akwa were awarded a penalty which was converted by Pyagbara.

Two minutes into first half added time, Pyagbara scored his second goal to put Akwa 4-0 up.

Pyagbara completed his hat-trick in the 47th minute to put scores at 5-0. He then scored his fourth goal to extend Akwa’s lead to 6-0 before Ibeh completed the rout on 82 minutes.

The return leg comes up this week in Katsina.

