Al Ahly Bank On Ajayi For Goals Against Ismaily

By Johnny Edward: Al Ahly director of football Sayed Abdel-Hafiz says the club will be banking on Nigerian forward Junior Ajayi to get the goals when they face Ismaily on Monday in an Egyptian league clash.

Ajayi has scored twice in three Egyptian league games so far this season.

“Maaloul will be out of action for at least two weeks. He will start his recovery program in the next period but we can bank on Junior,” Abdel-Hafiz told Kingfut.

The former Al Ahly player and current director of football also spoke about the next phase for his team, adding that Al Ahly will need some time to get back to action after the African Champions League final defeat to Wydad Casablanca.

“This was clear in our match against Entag El Harby in the league, but what was important here was the victory and earning three points even if our performance was not as expected,” he added.

Al Ahly currently occupy the 10th spot in the league with 10 points, having played just four games so far.

