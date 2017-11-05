A brace from Paco Alcacer secured a hard-fought 2-1 win for Barcelona against Sevilla at the Nou Camp in the Spanish LaLiga on Saturday.

The win saw Barcelona stretch their unbeaten run in the league this season to 11 games with 10 wins and one draw and it was their third straight league win since their 1-1 away draw against Atletico Madrid on October 14.

Alcacer put Barcelona 1-0 ahead in the 23rd minute before Guido Pizarro equalised for Sevilla on 59 minutes.

But in the 65th minute Alcacer scored what proved to be the winner to give Barcelona the important win.

Barcelona took their points tally to 31, four points ahead of second-placed Valencia in the league table.

Champions Real Madrid, who are currently fourth on 20 points, will host struggling Las Palmas who are 19th on Sunday.

