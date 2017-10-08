EXCLUSIVE By Izuchukwu Okosi: The big aunt of Super Eagles midfielder Alex Iwobi, Mrs Agnes Georgina Iwobi and his cousin, Thelma, have lavished praises on their relative following his goal against Zambia in the 2018 World Cup qualifier on Saturday evening, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.‎

Iwobi’s second half goal at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium Uyo secured a 1-0 win for Nigeria and ultimately a ticket to the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Completesportsnigeria.com reached out to the relatives of the Arsenal forward who also scored when Nigeria beat Zambia 2-1 in the reverse fixture in Ndola last year.‎

Sir Chuka Iwobi, Mrs Iwobi’s brother-in-law, was the Anambra State Commisioner for Commerce and Finance in the second republic (1979-1983) during the administration of governor Jim Nwobodo. Alex Iwobi’s dad, also Chuka by name, is the third child of the former political appointee.

“I’m proud of my boy Alex. Whenever his club (Arsenal) play, the supporters would either come to the house to watch or they will congratulate me for his performance,” Mrs Agnes Iwobi, an 81 year-old retired primary school Head Teacher exclusively told Completesportsnigeria.com from the Iwobi family home in Onitsha, Anambra State.

“Last night’s noise after Alex scored was deafening. The celebration was too much. I’m glad a member of this family is a national hero and has put smiles on the faces of Nigerians,” the octogenerian stressed.

Thelma Iwobi, Alex’s cousin, who is a dermatologist based in Lagos also spoke to Completesportsnigeria.com the Arsenal youngsters’ impressive turnout for Nigeria.

“Alex deserves a chieftaincy award for this goal . I have been receiving calls and texts from friends and well wishers because of his performance ns goal against Zambia,” an excited Thelma told Completesportsnigeria.com

“You see, that is why a good name is better than money. Football has made Alex someone highly celebrated. I pray he does more for Nigeria.”

Alex Iwobi will now focus on club duties for Arsenal with his Premier League side billed to play Watford next week Saturday, October 14.

