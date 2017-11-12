ALGERIA 1-1 NIGERIA: Winners Emerge In Complete Sports’ Predict And Win Competition

A total of 66 readers, out of the hundreds that participated and also rightly followed the conditions in Complete Sports Predict and Win competition ON OUR WEBSITE, correctly predicted the 1-1 outcome of the game between Algeria and the Super Eagles of Nigeria at the Stade Mohamed Hamlaoui in Constantine last Friday.

Subsequently, according to the rules guiding the competition in the event we have more than five correct predicitons, we drew a ballot to pick the lucky five who will share the N25,000 cash on offer .

The conditions for participating included answering the simple question preceding the prediction; correctly predicting the outcome of the match and submitting entry on the website. An entry on any other platform is INVALID.

All our winners will be contacted and informed about how they will redeem their cash prizes but remember, whether you win or not, Complete Sports and completesportsnigeria.com will NOT ask you to pay ANY money or to part with your valuables.

If you get such a request, please kindly turn it down.

The 5 winners are:

1. Abdullahi Abdubasit

2. Ogugua Chidera

3. Oluwayomi Bandele

4. Olugbenga Adetola

5. Ejabefio Daniel

Congratulations to our winners!!!!!!!!!!!

Uncover how I make $750 weekly on Facebook using never been revealed Social Media tools.