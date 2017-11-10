ALGERIA 7-9 NIGERIA: Super Eagles Ahead In Head-To-Heads With Foxes

The game is an inconsequential one as the Super Eagles have already secured the sole ticket to the 2018 World Cup in Russia.
Ahead of the game, Completesportsnigeria.com‘s JAMES AGBEREBI reviews how both countries have fared against each other in past encounters…
Nigeria’s first ever game against Algeria was in the group stage of the 1973 All Africa Games football event in Lagos.
Both teams settled for a 2-2 draw but while Nigeria qualified from the group stage to the semi-finals, Algeria crashed out.
Nigeria went on to the final and won the gold medal beating Guinea 2-0.
ALGERIA 1-0 NIGERIA (1978 All Africa Games: Final)
The 1978 All Africa Games was hosted in Algiers with Algeria and Nigeria making it to the final of the football event.
The game was Algeria’s first ever win against Nigeria as they triumphed 1-0 to claim the gold medal.
Ali Benchiekh’s 33rd minute goal secured the win for the Algerians in front of 60,000 fans packed inside the Stade 5 Juillet.
For the first time in their history, both Nigeria and Algeria made it to the final of the AAfrica Cup of Nations at the 1980 edition hosted by Nigeria.
But it was Nigeria that emerged victors thanks to an impressive 3-0 win to land their first continental title.
A brace from Segun Odegbami and another goal from the late Musa Lawal gave Nigeria the win.
Following their 3-0 humiliation in the hands of Nigeria in the final of the 1980 AFCON, Algeria got their pound of flesh and qualified for their first ever World Cup in Spain 1982.
In the first leg of the play-off in Lagos, Algeria stunned Nigeria 2-0 with goals from Lakhdar Belloumi (34th minute) and Djamel Zidane (44th minute).
In the reverse fixture of the 1982 World Cup qualifier play-offs, Algeria defeated Nigeria 2-1 to qualify for their first ever Works Cup.
Algeria advanced 4-1 on aggregate to progress.
Lakhdar Belloumi (ninth minute), current coach Rabah Madjer (84th minute) scored for Algeria, while Okey Isima (39th minute) got Nigeria’s goal.
Nigeria and Algeria were drawn in the same group at the 1982 AFCON. Zambia and Ethiopia were also in the group.
Once again Algeria triumphed over Nigeria with a 2-1 win to reach the semi-finals.
Nigeria took the lead through Emmanuel Osigwe in the 40th but Okey Isima’s own goal on 44 minutes drew Algeria level.
And in the 65th minute, Salah Assad scored what proved to be the winner.
The 1984 AFCON in Cote d’Ivoire once again saw Nigeria and Algeria drawn in the same group.
Also in the group together with Nigeria and Algeria were Ghana and Malawi.
After 90 minutes, both countries ended the tie goalless and progressed together to the semi-finals.
In the semi-final of the 1988 AFCON in Morocco, Nigeria defeated Algeria 9-8 on penalties after 120 minutes ended 1-1.
An own goal by Abdelrrazak Belgherbi gave Nigeria the lead in the 39th minute.
But with four minutes remaining, Rachid Maatar equalised for Algeria.
Before FIFA changed the rules where only players under 23 years were allowed to play in the football event of the Olympic Games, countries senior national teams were involved in the qualifiers and the competition proper.
The new rule took effect at the Barcelona 1992 Olympic Games.
And in the first leg play-off of the 1988 Seoul Olympic Games qualifiers, Algeria pipped Nigeria 1-0.
Cherif Oudjani scored the only goal of the first leg in the 47th minute.
The second leg of the 1988 Olympic Games qualifiers between Nigeria and Algeria was played in Enugu.
Ademola Adeshina (32nd minute) and Henry Nwosu (114th minute) got the goals from Nigeria that secured qualification to the 1988 Seoul Olympic Games.
In the opening game of the 1990 AFCON hosted by Algeria, Nigeria were at the receiving end of a 5-1 bashing from the hosts.
Current Algeria coach Rabah Madjer (36th, 58th minute), and Djamel Menad (69th, 72nd minute) both bagged a brace while Djamel Amani 88th minute scored one goal.
Emmanuel Okocha got Nigeria’s only goal with eight minutes remaining.
Both Algeria and Nigeria met again in the final of the 1990 AFCON but once again the North Africans won 1-0.
The hero for Algeria was Cherif Oudjani whose 38th minute strike won the game for the hosts.
The final group stage qualifiers saw Nigeria, Algeria and Cote d’Ivoire grouped together.
In their second group game, Nigeria thrashed Algeria 4-1 to secure their first group stage win.
Abdelhafid Tasfaout gave Algeria a shock early lead before Rashidi Yekini (brace), Daniel Amokachi and Austin Okocha all scored to give Nigeria the win.
Nigeria eventually qualified for their first ever World Cup held in USA in 1994 after holding Algeria 1-1 away in their last group game.
Finidi George gave Nigeria the lead on 19 minutes before Sidi Ahmed Zerrouki equalised on 71 minutes but the Super Eagles held on for the point they needed to qualify.
NIGERIA 1-0 ALGERIA ( 2002 AFCON: Group Stage)
In the 2002 AFCON held in Mali, Nigeria were with Algeria, hosts Mali and Liberia in the same group.
Nigeria’s first game was against Algeria which was won thanks to Julius Aghahowa’s 43rd minute goal.
While Nigeria went on to qualify for the quarter-finals, Algeria crashed out in the group stage.
NIGERIA 1-0 ALGERIA ( 2006 World Cup Qualifier: 1st Leg, Group Stage)
The qualifiers for the 2006 World Cup saw Nigeria and Algeria drawn in the same group with Zimbabwe, Angola, and Gabon.
Nigeria’s third game in the group was against Algeria in Abuja with Nigeria winning 1-0, the goal coming from Joseph Yobo on 84 minutes.
The penultimate group game in the 2006 World Cup qualifiers between Algeria and Nigeria was played in Oran.
Nigeria needed an outright win to still be in contention to qualify for the 2006 World Cup.
The Super Eagles thrashed Algeria 5-2 to secure their first ever win on Algerian soil but it was ultimately not enough to qualify.
After losing to rivals Ghana in the semi-final of the 2010 AFCON in Angola, Nigeria met Algeria in the third place match.
Nigeria won the game 1-0 following Obinna Nsofor’s goal in the 55th minute.
For the fourth time, Nigeria and Algeria met in the qualifiers for the FIFA World Cup.
Nigeria and Algeria were drawn in a difficult qualifying group that had Cameroon and Zambia.
On matchday two, Nigeria hosted Algeria in Uyo and won 3-1 to make it back-to-back wins in the group.
Victor Moses scored twice (25th, 91st minutes) and Mikel Obi (42nd minute) also got on the score sheet for Nigeria.
Algeria’s goal was scored by former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Nabil Bentaleb (67th minute).
