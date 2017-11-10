ALGERIA 7-9 NIGERIA: Super Eagles Ahead In Head-To-Heads With Foxes

Nigeria’s first ever game against Algeria was in the group stage of the 1973 All Africa Games football event in Lagos.

Both teams settled for a 2-2 draw but while Nigeria qualified from the group stage to the semi-finals, Algeria crashed out.

Nigeria went on to the final and won the gold medal beating Guinea 2-0.

ALGERIA 1-0 NIGERIA (1978 All Africa Games: Final)

The 1978 All Africa Games was hosted in Algiers with Algeria and Nigeria making it to the final of the football event.

The game was Algeria’s first ever win against Nigeria as they triumphed 1-0 to claim the gold medal.

Ali Benchiekh’s 33rd minute goal secured the win for the Algerians in front of 60,000 fans packed inside the Stade 5 Juillet.