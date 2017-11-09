Algeria Coach, Madjer: We Must Beat Nigeria At All Cost To Boost Our Rebuilding Process

Algeria’s head coach Raber Madjer has stated categorically that Friday’s inconsequential 2018 World Cup qualifier against Nigeria’s Super Eagles is a must win game for his side in order to boost the players morale in his Rebuilding programme, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

Algeria are yet to win a game in Group B, losing four games and drawing just one game. And Madjer who takes charge of the team for a third time having handled the side in 1993–1995 and 1999–2002, is optimistic that the win will boost the confidence of his side ahead of the 2019 African Cup of Nations Qualifiers.

“The team is in a crisis, the players have gone through a difficult period. We have to start winning again. For me, this Nigeria match is not a friendly, it’s the first match of the qualifiers for the Nations Cup and the 2022 World Cup,” Madjer said during his pre-match interview on Wednesday evening.

“At least that’s how I see it. We must win at all costs. That’s what I told the players. Because, a success will do a lot of good for the morale of the players. It’s a guarantee of confidence for us too! “.

The 1987l African Footballer of the Year also played down any rift with players left out from the squad selected to face Nigeria and Central Africa Republic.

“For Medjani, I’m not sure what led him to announce his international reitrement. I need Medjani for the next couple of years, for 2019 AFCON and for the 2022 World Cup qualifiers, we have youngsters like Abdellaoui.

“There is an urgency with the two matches, so we didn’t have the time to travel and choose the players. After these matches, we will travel with the coaching staff to find the hidden talents.

“Rais M’Bolhi and Sofiane Feghouli are the big absentees, but Adam Ounas and Ryad Boudebouz are also missing. Feghouli has not been permanently dropped, (and) there is no M’Bolhi issue, Mansouri was captain of the team and didn’t play in the 2010 World Cup.”

Madjer also cited the instability of coaches as a reason for the team’s poor form and inconsistency.

“There was too much instability with the coaches, everyone had their ideas and their players. What has to change is on the tactical front. The team is in a coma, we have to bring it back to life. We have to give the players confidence again.”

