Algeria Coach Madjer Settles For Newcomers As Replacements For Injured Ghoulam, Attal

Algeria national team coach Raber Madjer has invited newcomers; Islam Arous and Chemseddine Nessakh as replacements for the injured Youcef Attal and Napoli left-back, Faouzi Ghoulam ahead of their final 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifying Group B game against NNigeria on November 10 at the Mohamed-Hamlaoui Stadium in Constantine, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

The two newcomers are also expected to be part ot the Algerian squad for the friendly against the Central African Republic four days later at the the July 5 Stadium in Algiers.

Arous, a right back features for Paradou AC in the Algerian Ligue Professionnelle 1 just as Nessakh, is a central defender with ES Sétif.

According to a statement on the official website of the Federation Algerian Football, both players are expected to report to the Sidi-Moussa National Technical Center on the 6th of November in preparation for the games

The Fennecs are expected to begin their preparation for the games on the 6th of November.

Algeria are rock botton in Group B with just one point from five games. Nigeria have amassed an unassailable 13 points and bagged the group’s sole ticket for Russia 2018‎, rendering the matchday-6 games dead rubbers.

