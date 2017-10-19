Algeria FA Confirm Legend Madjer As New Coach

The Algeria Football Federation have announced Algerian football legend Rabah Madjer as their new national team coach.

Madjer’s appointment was confirmed by the Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) on their verified twitter handle on Thursday.

Madjer, 58, who takes over from sacked Spanish coach Lucas Alcaraz becomes the country’s fifth national coach in three years.

Madjer first took charge of his country in 1994, with his most recent spell ending in 2002 after an early exit from that year’s Africa Cup of Nations.

His first assignment will be Algeria’s final African qualifying Group B FIFA 2018 World Cup qualifier against the Super Eagles of Nigeria on November 10.

Madjer captained the Algerian team that won the 1990 Africa Cup of Nations as hosts, beating Nigeria 1-0 in the final.

He won the 1987 UEFA Champions League with FC Porto where they stunned Bayern Munich 2-1 in the final.

He was in the Algerian squad that debuted at the FIFA World Cup in Spain 1982.

