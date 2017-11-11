Algeria Penalty In Draw Vs Eagles Baffles Akpoborie

By Dele Boluwaji: Former Nigeria striker, Jonathan Akpoborie, says throughout his playing career, he did not see the kind of penalty awarded to Algeria in the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Nigeria Friday night in Constantine, CompleteSportsnigeria.com can reports.

The Super Eagles who had already qualified for the World Cup billed to hold in Russia next year took the lead in the 62nd minutes when John Ogu curled in a sweet left-foot strike into the top right corner in the dead-rubber match.

Algeria equalised through Brahimi from the penalty spot in the 88th minute after Shehu Abdullahi was controversially adjudged to have fouled him to end the match 1-1.

Reacting via his Tweeter handle, the former Wolfsburg FC of Germany striker sarcastically described the penalty awarded Algeria as ‘wonderful’.

“Wonderful. In my whole career, I have never seen a penalty like this,” Akpoborie tweeted.

Meanwhile, the 1-1 draw leaves Super Eagles unbeaten in the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

The Super Eagles are expected to travel to Russia today (Saturday) where they will face Argentina in an international friendly match on Tuesday, November 14.

