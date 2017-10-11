Algeria Sack Coach Alcaraz Ahead Of Nigeria Clash

0

Algeria Sack Coach Alcaraz Ahead Of Nigeria Clash

Algeria have parted ways with their Spanish coach Lucas Alcaraz ahead of their final World Cup qualifying Group B game against Nigeria in Constantine in November, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

Alcaraz, who took charge of the team in April following the resignation of Georges Leekens in February, was the fourth permanent coach to take charge in 13 months.

According to reports on superdeporte.es, the Spanish coach who signed a contract until 2019 has returned to Spain after bidding goodbye to his players.

Alcaraz recorded only one win in four games during his reign.

Algeria have been eliminated from qualifying for the World Cup and they are currently bottom of Group B on just one point after five games.

Read Also: USA Miss Out On World Cup Party For The First Time In 32 Years

REVERSE ERECTILE DYSFUNCTION Within 3Days And Make Her Happy Again!! Guaranteed!!! All NATURAL! No Side-Effects! Click Here!now.

Uncover how I make $750 weekly on Facebook using never been revealed Social Media tools.

Related posts:

  1. Algeria Coach: We Can Still Beat Nigeria To World Cup Ticket
  2. Nigeria Foes Algeria Name Ex-Granada Manager Alcaraz As Coach
  3. Cameroon Coach Dismisses Algeria’s Weak Defence Ahead Of Nigeria Clash
  4. Algeria Likely Play Ghana Friendly Ahead Nigeria Clash 
Newer Post
Older Post

COMMENTS

WORDPRESS: 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *