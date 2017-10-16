Algeria Set To Confirm Madjer As Coach On Thursday

By David Meshioye: Barring any last minutes hitches, former Algeria star Rabah Madjer is expected to be named as the country’s new coach by the Federation of Algerian Football (FAF) on Thursday.

Lagazettedufennec.com reported on Monday that although the former Desert Foxes skipper was evasive in confirming his appointment when quizzed by reporters during a ceremony organized by Ooredoo of which he is the ambassador, he disclosed that FAF will brief the public on Thursday.

“Everything will be officialy formalised by the FAF next Thursday,” Madjer told Lagazettedufennec.com.

Only recently, FAF appointed former national team coach Rabah Sadane as the new National Technical Director and Director of the national teams.

Madjer, who won the European Cup with Porto in 1987 and previously coached Algeria, will have the Super Eagles as his first major opponents in a dead rubber Russia 2018 World Cup qualifier on 11 November.

Algeria are already out of the World Cup race while Nigeria have already qualified for Russia having won African qualifying Group B with 13 points from five matches.

