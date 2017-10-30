Algeria Star Attal: We Must Beat Nigeria For New Coach Madjer

By David Meshioye: Algeria and Kortrijk midfielder Youcef Attal has declared that beating Nigeria in the November 10 World Cup qualifier in Constantine is not negotiable.

In a chat with Lebuteur.com on Monday, Attal said the team is bent on giving new coach Rabah Madjer a winning start on his second stint as Algeria coach, although the North Africans have nothing to play for and the Eagles have already qualified for Russia 2018.

The player who missed Algeria’ 2-0 defeat to the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon in Yaounde early this month, rued his absence in the game.

“Yes, the match against Nigeria is of no importance so to speak, but we must absolutely win it to have a new start under coach Rabah Madjer,” Attal said.

“I feel so proud to be considered for a recall to the national team and I hope to use this opportunity to cement my place in the team because I did not have the opportunity to play against Cameroon in Yaounde and Zambia in Algiers.

“But I feel good and physically better now to face Nigeria and Insha Allah I am happy to work with the new coaching staff too.”

