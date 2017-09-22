Algeria To Move Nigeria Match To Algiers Or Blida For Financial Reasons

By David Meshioye:

Federation of Algerian Football (FAF) is planning to move their final Group B match of the CAF 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Nigeria away from Chahid Hamlaoui Stadium Constantine on financial grounds, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

Lebuteur reported on Friday that FAF is bent on cutting down its spending since Desert Foxes crashed out of 2018 World Cup qualifiers after losing to Zambia in Constantine.

The Algerian news medium revealed that FAF could settle for 5-July Stadium in Algiers as venue for Algeria-Nigeria clash in November, after renovation work commenced around the stadium this month.

Word was also rife that FAF may still fall back on Mustapha-Tchaker Stadium in Blida, should its ongoing facelift is completed before the the scheduled date of the matvh.

Algerian Football Federation president, Zacchi told Lebuteurthat the country’s soccer governing body spent around two billion dinar to camp players at Marriot Hotel and transportation when Zambia visited earlier this month.

According to Zacchi, the expenses would have been avoided if the national team had opted for Blida, which has a national technical centre at Sidi Moussa which has accommodation facilities.

With 10 points from four matches, Nigeria require an outright win over Chipolopolo of Zambia in Uyo, to make their last game against Algeria just a formality, while a draw or win for Zambia would take the Group B contest down to the wire.

REVERSE ERECTILE DYSFUNCTION Within 3Days And Make Her Happy Again!! Guaranteed!!! All NATURAL! No Side-Effects! Click Here!now.

Uncover how I make $750 weekly on Facebook using never been revealed Social Media tools.