ALGERIA VS NIGERIA: 15 Super Eagles Stars Land In Rabat; Mikel, Uzoho, Akpeyi Expected

By Johnny Edward: Fifteen Super Eagles players have arrived at their Golden Tulip Farah Hotel camp in Rabat, Morocco ahead of Friday’s 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Algeria.

The game is billed to hold at the Stade Mohamed Hamlaoui Stadium in Constantine on Friday. Kick-off time for the game is 8.30pm Algerian time.

According to a report from the media communications department of the Nigerian Football Federation, Oghenekaro Etebo, Alex Iwobi, Olanrewaju Kayode, Henry Onyekuru, Chidiebere Nwakali were the early arrivals.

Other players also in camp are Kelechi Iheanacho, Uche Agbo and Chidozie Awaziem, Kenneth Omeruo, Ahmed Musa, Wilfred Ndidi, Mikel Agu, Ikechukwu Ezenwa and Israel-based duo of John Ogu and Anthony Nwakaeme have all arrived in Rabat.

The report also confirmed that team captain Mikel Obi, as well as goalkeepers Francis Uzoho and Daniel Akpeyi, are expected in Rabat on Tuesday while William Troost Ekong, Abdullahi Shehu, Tyronne Ebuehi, Leon Balogun and Olaoluwa Aina are also being expected.

The Super Eagles will fly from Rabat on Friday morning to Constantine to take on Algeria on Friday before flying out aboard a chartered plane to Krasnodar, Russia for Tuesday’s international friendly against Argentina.

