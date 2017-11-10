ALGERIA vs NIGERIA: Join Complete Sports Liveblog From Constantine At 8pm

In the great tradition of Complete Sports, we are poised to bring you live and exclusive insights of the Super Eagles clash against the Fennecs of Algeria in the match day six of the World Cup qualifying series at the Stade Chahid Hamlaou in Constantine at 8.30 pm Friday evening.

Complete Sports Editor Dare Esan is in the North African country and, starting from 8.pm, will be bringing you live chats of the game as the Super Eagles attempt to round off the qualifiers undefeated.

This is a continuation of Complete Sports’ unprecedented coverage of the 2018 World Cup Qualifying race which saw the newspaper take a front-row vantage seat as the Super Eagles chased points from Ndola in Zambia through Uyo in akwa Ibom and then Yaounde in Cameroon.

It will be recalled that Complete Sports was the only Nigerian media organization that reported simultaneously from Uyo and Yaoundé during the double header against the Indomitable Lions.

For the Zambia match, Complete Sports also was the only Nigerian media in Accra, Ghana to monitor the Chipolopolo’s final preparations and publish exclusive on-the-spot expose for the benefit of the Super Eagles.

So, kindly join us from 8pm and let us jointly usher Nigeria to victory today.

