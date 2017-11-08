ALGERIA VS NIGERIA: Mikel, Uzoho Arrive In Rabat; Akpeyi Delayed

0

ALGERIA VS NIGERIA: Mikel, Uzoho Arrive In Rabat; Akpeyi Delayed

By Johnny Edward: Super Eagles captain Mikel Obi has arrived at the Super Eagles camp in Rabat, Morocco ahead of Friday’s clash against Algeria in Constantine, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

The Tianjin TEDA midfielder who is poised for his 80th appearance for the three-time African champions had in company on arrival Deportivo La Coruna goalkeeper Francis Uzoho, who is set to make his Super Eagles debut at 18.

Both are expected to train with the rest of their teammates today.

But South Africa-based goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi is currently being delayed by a flight hitch from the Muritala International Airport in Lagos, Nigeria.

Akpeyi may join the team in Algeria if he does not get a flight to Rabat tonight.

The Eagles will train twice today after their first workout in Rabat, Morocco yesterday. The are expected to fly out to Algeria Thursday ahead of Friday’s game.

Nigeria have already qualified for the Russia 2018 World Cup. They face Argentina in a friendly in Russia on Tuesday.

Uncover how I make $750 weekly on Facebook using never been revealed Social Media tools.

Related posts:

  1. Troost-Ekong Excited As Super Eagles Train In Rabat For Algeria Clash
  2. Deportivo Confirm Uzoho’s Super Eagles Call-up For Algeria, Argentina Clashes
  3. ALGERIA VS NIGERIA: 15 Super Eagles Stars Land In Rabat; Mikel, Uzoho, Akpeyi Expected
  4. Nwakaeme, Ogu, Agu, Omeruo Hit Rabat Today, Ahead Nigeria-Algeria Clash
Newer Post
Older Post

COMMENTS

WORDPRESS: 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *