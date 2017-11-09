By Johnny Edward: The Super Eagles of Nigeria have arrived safely in Constantine, Algeria ahead of Friday’s 2018 World Cup qualifier against the Fennecs’ of Algeria scheduled to hold at the Mohamed-Hamlaoui Stadium from 8.30pm, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

According to the official Twitter handle of the Super Eagles, the team was well received by the people of Algeria on arrival.

“We have arrived safely in Constantine, Algeria. The reception by the Algerian people was very warm and cordial #SoarSuperEagles,” @NGSuperEagles tweeted with pictures of the squad at the airport.

Meanwhile tickets for the Super Eagles final group game against Fennecs of Algeria have gone on sale.

Fans expecting to watch the game will pay 300 Algerian Dinar (N925) for the dead rubber fixture.

Irrespective of the result on Friday, Nigeria are already through to the World Cup in Russia while Algeria will seek to record their first win in African qualifying Group B having lost four times and drawn once in five games.

Read Also: Troost-Ekong Opens Up On Algeria Clash, World Cup Draw, Argentina Friendly, Rio 2016

Uncover how I make $750 weekly on Facebook using never been revealed Social Media tools.