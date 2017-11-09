Algeria Vs Nigeria Tickets To Cost N925

Tickets for the Super Eagles’ World Cup qualifier against Fennecs of Algeria scheduled for the Mohamed-Hamlaoui Stadium in Constantine will go for 300 Algerian Dinar (about N925).

The management of the Mohamed-Hamlaoui Stadium will begin the sale of 23,000 tickets for the match on Thursday from 1.30 pm till match day, which is Friday, according to lagazettedufennec.com. Kick-off is 8.30pm Nigerian time.

The Mohamed Hamlaoui stadium has a 45,000 capacity but crowds at the venue sometimes exceeded above 60,000.

The stadium serves as home ground for CS Constantine and MO Constantine.

Nigeria lost 2-1 in their last game against Algeria at the Mohamed Hamlaoui Stadium in 1981.

Lakhdar Belloumi and current coach Raber Madjer were on target for Algeria while Felix Owolabi got the only goal for the then Green Eagles.

Nigeria with 13 points from five games are through to the FIFA World Cup in Russia regardless of the result on Friday while Algeria with a point failed to make an impact during qualification.