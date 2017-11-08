Algeria vs Nigeria: Win N25,000 In Complete Sports Predict & Win Competition

It’s Matchday 6 of the 2018 World Cup Qualifiers and the game between the Fennecs of Algeria and the Super Eagles of Nigeria in Constantine is our Match of the Week so, as usual, you stand a chance to be one of five readers who will share from our N25,000 pot of gold if you CORRECTLY PREDICT THE OUTCOME OF THE MATCH ON OUR WEBSITE. ONLY ENTRIES SUBMITTED ON THE WEBSITE WILL BE VALID AND A BALLOT WILL BE USED TO SELECT IF WE HAVE MORE THAN FIVE WINNERS.

Algeria have not won any of their two home games in the qualifiers while Nigeria have won one and drawn the other of their two away games.

So, in your opinion, who will take this?

Clean up your crystal ball and tell us the result of this game. Five correct predictions of the final scoreline for the match will win N5,000 each, totalling N25,000.

To enter, scroll to the bottom of this page, answer the simple question and post your prediction with your full name, email address and telephone number.

This competition is open to www.completesportsnigeria.com readers resident in Nigeria only. Other territories will be considered for entry in future.

Deadline for submission of entry is 8.00pm Nigerian time on the match day, Friday November 10, 2017. ONLY ENTRIES SUBMITTED ON THE WEBSITE WILL BE VALID.

If there are more than five correct predictions, there will be a ballot to pick the five lucky winners.

To make your prediction, scroll down to bottom of this page now. Good luck to you and the Super Eagles.

QUESTION: How many editions of the FIFA World Cup have the Super Eagles attended?

Send your entry in the following format:

Answer to question –

Prediction –

Full name –

Email address –

Telephone number –

PLEASE NOTE: Whether you win or you don’t win, Complete Sports will NOT request you to send money or recharge card to anyone. If you receive such a request, ignore it.

Best of luck!!!

