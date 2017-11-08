Algeria vs Nigeria: Win N25,000 In Complete Sports Predict & Win Competition

17

It’s Matchday 6 of the 2018 World Cup Qualifiers and the game between the Fennecs of Algeria and the Super Eagles of Nigeria in Constantine is our Match of the Week so, as usual, you stand a chance to be one of five readers who will share from our N25,000 pot of gold if you CORRECTLY PREDICT THE OUTCOME OF THE MATCH ON OUR WEBSITE. ONLY ENTRIES SUBMITTED ON THE WEBSITE WILL BE VALID AND A BALLOT WILL BE USED TO SELECT IF WE HAVE MORE THAN FIVE WINNERS.

 

Algeria have not won any of their two home games in the qualifiers while Nigeria have won one and drawn the other of their two away games.

So, in your opinion, who will take this?

Clean up your crystal ball and tell us the result of this game. Five correct predictions of the final scoreline for the match will win N5,000 each, totalling N25,000.

To enter, scroll to the bottom of this page, answer the simple question and post your prediction with your full name, email address and telephone number.

This competition is open to www.completesportsnigeria.com readers resident in Nigeria only. Other territories will be considered for entry in future.

Deadline for submission of entry is 8.00pm Nigerian time on the match day, Friday November 10, 2017. ONLY ENTRIES SUBMITTED ON THE WEBSITE WILL BE VALID.

If there are more than five correct predictions, there will be a ballot to pick the five lucky winners.

To make your prediction, scroll down to bottom of this page now. Good luck to you and the Super Eagles.

QUESTION: How many editions of the FIFA World Cup have the Super Eagles attended?

Send your entry in the following format:

Answer to question –

Prediction –

Full name –

Email address –

Telephone number –

PLEASE NOTE: Whether you win or you don’t win, Complete Sports will NOT request you to send money or recharge card to anyone. If you receive such a request, ignore it.

Best of luck!!!

COMMENTS

WORDPRESS: 17
  • AYENI TOBI ABIDEMI 12 mins

    algeria 1 NIGERIA 2
    08066496645

    Reply
  • Nissi Jerry 29 mins

    Answer to question: Five(5) FIFA world cup

    Prediction: Algeria 1-2 Nigeria

    Full name: Nissi Jerry

    Email address: [email protected]

    Phone number: 08105417580

    Reply
  • Triumph Kemi 32 mins

    Answer to question: 5 fifa world cup

    Prediction: Algeria 1-3 Nigeria

    Full name: Triumph Kemi

    Email address: [email protected]

    Phone number: 09039021029

    Reply
  • Faith Ade 35 mins

    Answer: 5 fifa world cup

    Prediction: Algeria 0-1 Nigeria

    Full name: Faith Ade

    Email address: [email protected]

    Phone number: 07012623082

    Reply
  • Adeyemi Jinadu 37 mins

    Answer to question – 4

    Prediction – Algeria 1-1 Nigeria

    Full name – Jinadu Adeyemi Sheriff

    Email address – [email protected]

    Telephone number – +2348089214971

    Reply
  • Festus Kolade 37 mins

    Answer to question- 5

    Prediction: Algeria 0-2 Nigeria

    Full name: Festus Kolade

    Email address: [email protected]
    Phone number: 09023919646

    Reply
  • Kolade Aanuoluwapo 39 mins

    Answer- 5

    Prediction- Algeria 1-3 Nigeria

    Full name: Kolade Aanuoluwapo

    Email address: [email protected]
    Phone number: 08085827842

    Reply
  • john etuk 40 mins

    ANSWER: 5 WORLD CUPS
    PREDICTION: 1-1
    FULL NAME: JOHN ETUK
    EMAIL:[email protected]
    PHONE NO:07065481590

    Reply
  • Osadare Daniel 41 mins

    Answer:- Five

    Prediction- Algeria 1-2 Nigeria

    Full name: Osadare Daniel

    Email address: [email protected]
    Phone number: 08122397212

    Reply
  • Andrew chime 45 mins

    5 fifa world cup
    Nigeria 1 Algeria 1
    Andrew chime
    [email protected]
    08163990118

    Reply
  • odoni oyinmiebi 45 mins

    ANSWER: 5 WORLD CUPS
    PREDICTION: ALGERIA 2 – NIGERIA 1
    FULL NAME: ODONI OYINMIEBI
    EMAIL:[email protected]
    PHONE NO: 08091683999

    Reply
  • Samuel Olaitan Olanrewaju 47 mins

    Nigeria Super Eagle have been to the world cup 5times (1994, 1998, 2002, 2010, 2014)…
    Algeria 1 Nigeria 2
    Samuel Olaitan Olanrewaju
    [email protected]
    08031886909

    Reply
  • Famubode Abraham Oludare 48 mins

    5 World Cup
    Algeria 1:2Nigeria
    08063697839

    Reply
  • Joseph ajayi 48 mins

    Answer to question – 5 times
    Prediction – Algeria 1 Nigeria 1
    Full name – Joseph Ajayi
    Email address –[email protected]
    Telephone number –09070644792

    Reply
  • Emmanuel Moses 48 mins

    Algeria 1 Nigeria 2

    Reply
  • Eze kenneth 50 mins

    1.5 fifa world cup
    2 Algeria 0-0 Nigeria
    08065013041

    Reply
  • Emmanuel Odiwonma 52 mins

    5 FIFA world cup
    Algeria 1:2 Nigeria
    Odiwonma Emmanuel Chidiebube
    [email protected]
    08037160624

    Reply

