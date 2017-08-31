Algerian FA Releases Barca, Arsenal Target Mahrez To Sort Out Transfer Deal

By Izuchukwu Okosi:

The Algeria Football Association has granted Leicester City forward Riyad Mahrez time off away from the national team camp to sort out his club future.

Algeria who are in Group B of the CAF 2018 World Cup qualifiers with Nigeria and Cameroon are preparing for double header against the other team in the pool Zambia, but the player is seemingly set to join another club following the latest development prompting the FA to let him go.

The Algerian FA disclosed in the early hours of Thursday through its Twitter handle, @socceralgeria, the decision to let Mahrez leave camp in the interest of his club career.

“Mahrez [is] allowed to go formalise his transfer to a new club,” the Tweet reads.

Barcelona and Arsenal have been linked with late moves for the Professional Footballers Association (PFA) award winner in the English Premier League in 2016 when Leicester won the title.

Barcelona sold Neymar to Paris Saint Germain and on Monday signed Ousmane Dembele from Borrusia Dortmund. But with Liverpool reluctant to sell influential playmaker Phillipe Countinho, Barca are reportedly keen now to settle for Mahrez.

Arsenal are said to have revived their interest in the Algerian with a possible departure of Alexis Sanchez to Manchester City before the transfer deadline late tonight (Thursday).

Roma were initially linked with Mahrez earlier in the summer but were unwilling to meet Leicester’s valuation.