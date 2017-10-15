Algerian FA Unveils Ex-Desert Foxes Coach Saadane As Director Of National Teams

By David Meshioye:

Federation of Algerian Football (FAF) has appointed former national team coach Rabah Saadane as the new Technical Director of the national teams. Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

Lebuteur revealed that Saadane who led the Desert Foxes to qualify for three FIFA World Cup tournaments; 1982, 1986 and 2010, was considered for the post following his track record and wealth of experience.

Saadane will be assisted by another experienced coach, Boualem Charef as FAF makes bold moves to resuscitate its ailing football, especially the Desert Foxes.

The unveiling, which took place at the Sidi-Moussa National Technical Center on Sunday was spearheaded by Federation of Algeria Football ( FAF) President, Kheïreddine Zetchi.

Lebuteur reported that the trio reached an agreement on terms and conditions of the contract which has not been made public as at press time.

The former national team manager is expected to come up with a structure aimed at revamping Algerian football.

FAF president did not specify if Saadane will take charge of the Desert Foxes for the November 11 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiers Nigeria. The Super Eagles have already bagged the sole ticket in the Group B of the African qualifiers for Russia 2018 with a game to spare‎.

All eyes are now on the former Desert Foxes veteran coach, to see how he would transform the fortunes of Algerian football.

