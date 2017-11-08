Algeria’s Injured Soudani, Bereaved Benguit Ruled Out Of Nigeria Clash

By Johnny Edward: Dinamo Zagreb striker Hilal Soudani is the latest Algerian player ruled out of Friday’s dead rubber Russia 2018 World Cup qualifier against Nigeria at the Mohamed-Hamlaoui Stadium in Constantine, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

Soudani sustained an injury in his club’s 1-0 win away at Slaven Koprivnica on Sunday in the Croatian top flight. He becomes the fourth player to miss out on the encounter after Ramy Bensebaini, Youcef Attal and Faouzi Ghoulam were all ruled out of the game.

According to the official website of the Algerian Football Federation, coach Raber Madjer will call up a forward from the Algerian league as Soudani’s replacement replacement.

Meanwhile, midfielder Abderaouf Benguit has been granted a compassionate leave following the death of his father.

The USMA midfielder has since joined up with his family to mourn the deceased.

Algeria are rock bottom of African qualifying Group B with just one point from five games while the Super Eagles of Nigeria are already through to the Russia 2018 World Cup after qualifying with 13 points from the same number of games.

