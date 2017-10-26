Alhassan Dedicates Goal To Fans, Vows Austria Wien Will Bounce Back

Nigeria forward Ibrahim Alhassan has dedicated his goal in the 2-1 home loss to City rivals Rapid Wien in the Austrian Cup on Wednesday to Austria Wien fans.

Rapid edged Austria Wien in round 16 of the Cup thanks to goals from Thomas Murg and Philipp Schobesberger.

Alhassan’s goal was not enough for Austria Wien to avoid losing again to their city rivals who also pipped them 1-0 at home in the league last Sunday.

“Team fought so hard, not our day,” Alhassan tweeted.

“We will bounce back. Nice to get a goal for the fans.”

Uncover how I make $750 weekly on Facebook using never been revealed Social Media tools.