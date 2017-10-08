Alhassan Eager To Work Hard And Make a Super Eagles World Cup Squad

By Izuchukwu Okosi: Austria Wien attacking midfielder, Ibrahim Alhassan, believes that only hardwork and luck can earn his Nigeria teammates and himself places in the Super Eagles squad that will campaign at the 2018 World Cup in Russia, reports Completesportsnigeria.com.

Nigeria on Saturday evening became the first African team to qualify for next summer’s World Cup after a 1-0 win against the Chipolopolo of Zambia at the Nest of Champions, the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium Uyo.

“The World Cup is the biggest stage for a footballer to play and I’m happy Nigeria made it (qualified),” Alhassan told Completesportsnigeria.com on Sunday.

“There were fears that we would find it difficult to qualify, but finally, the tension is over.

“For all of us the players, it means we have to redouble our efforts, work very hard and be lucky against injuries.

“Hopefully, I should play enough games before then,” the former Akwa United star stated.

