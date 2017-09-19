By Izuchukwu Okosi:
Former Akwa United forward Ibrahim Alhassan is looking forward to an invitation for the Super Eagles’ 2018 World Cup qualifier against Zambia on October 7 at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium Uyo. Completesportsnigeria.com reports.
The venue of the decisive clash between Nigeria and Zambia is home ground of Akwa United Football Club from where the languid player moved to Austria Wien on loan until the end of the season with an option to make the deal permanent.
“I made my debut for my new club Austria Wien on Sunday and I am excited we won comfortably 5-1 against St Polten,” Alhassan (aka Muazzam) told Completesportsnigeria.com from his base in Austria.
“It’s just one game and not enough to know whether the league will be tough or not but we shall see.
“I just hope I can be part of the team always. If I play our matches leading up to the intetnational break, I could just get a call up for the Zambia.
“Insha Allah, it will be so because it’s a match you want to play in.
We (Super Eagles) will qualify for the World Cup and that’s huge for the players who play in it. Thats history,” the player whose skills has been likened to that of former Super Eagles star and two-time African Footballer of the Year Nwankwo Kanu exclusively told Completesportsnigeria.com.
Speaking about his relationship with the African players at the Austria Wien, Alhassan hopes they can bond together.
“Before I came over, yes of course I sought the opinion of Kayode Olarenwaju, and he told me the club will be a good place to enhance my career.
“We have Abdul Kadiri Mohammed who is from Ghana, a defender and also Ismael Tajoiri Shradi, a midfielder from Libya. With time, we’ll understand each other very well . They were happy to see me,” Alhassan concluded.
Alhassan was in the Super Eagles’ side that picked up a ticket to the 2018 Africa Nations Championship in Kenya.
