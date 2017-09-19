By Izuchukwu Okosi:

Former Akwa United forward Ibrahim Alhassan is looking forward to an invitation for the Super Eagles’ 2018 World Cup qualifier against Zambia on October 7 at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium Uyo. Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

The venue of the decisive clash between Nigeria and Zambia is home ground of Akwa United Football Club from where the languid player moved to Austria Wien on loan until the end of the season with an option to make the deal permanent.

“I made my debut for my new club Austria Wien on Sunday and I am excited we won comfortably 5-1 against St Polten,” Alhassan (aka Muazzam) told Completesportsnigeria.com from his base in Austria.

“It’s just one game and not enough to know whether the league will be tough or not but we shall see.

“I just hope I can be part of the team always. If I play our matches leading up to the intetnational break, I could just get a call up for the Zambia.