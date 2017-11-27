Alhassan Hails Rampant 10-Man Austria Wien In Comeback Win Vs ‎Wolfsberger

James Agberebi:

‎

Nigerian forward, Ibrahim Alhassan, has praised his Austria Wien teammates for their fighting spirit which saw them beat Wolfsberger 2-1 in the Austrian Bundesliga on Sunday despite playing a part of the match with 10 men, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

Austria Wien still managed to edge home team Wolfsberger after Kadri Mohammed was shown a straight red card on 65 minutes.

Daniel Drescher had given Wolfsberger the lead on 50 minutes, but goals from Kevin Friesenbichler and Raphael Holzhauser in the 58th and 90th minute respectively, sealed the comeback win for Austria Wien.

“Congrats to the team for fighting to a 2-1 victory with 10 men. Together we are stronger,” Alhassan who came on in the 69th minute of the match tweeted on his Twitter handle.

The win took Austria Wien to fifth on 22 points in the 10-team Austrian Bundesliga table.

Uncover how I make $750 weekly on Facebook using never been revealed Social Media tools.