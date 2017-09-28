By James Agberebi:

Former Akwa United forward Ibrahim Alhassan made his debut in European club competition for Austria Wien in their 2-2 away draw against AEK Athens of Greece in Group D of the 2017/2018 UEFA Europa League on Thursday.

The draw earned Austria Wien their first point in the group after their 5-1 opening day home defeat to AC Milan.

They are now third on just one point, while AEK Athens are second on four points.

In the group’s other game, AC Milan edged out Croatia’s Rijeka 3-2 at the San Siro to maintain top spot on six points.

In Group E, Everton failed to secure their first win as they were held 2-2 by Cypriot club Apollon Limassol at Goodison Park.

Former Manchester United and England forward, Wayne Rooney, was on target for Everton as he scored to make it 1-1 for Everton.

The home draw means Everton are bottom on just one point with Apollon in second position on two points.

Serie A club Atalanta are first in the group on four points and French club Lyon are third on two points.

In other Europa League games, Maccabi Tel Aviv and Villarreal played 0-0, Partizan Beograd lost 3-2 at home to Dynamo Kyiv, Skenderbeu and Young Boys ended their game 1-1.

Braga defeated Istanbul Basaksehir 2-1, Lyon were held to a 1-1 home draw against Atalanta, Hoffenheim lost 2-1 to Ludogorets, FC Sheriff and Copenhagen played 0-0 and Lokomotiv Moscow beat Zlin 3-0.

2017/2018 UEFA Europa League Matchday 2 results:

Maccabi Tel Aviv 0-0 Villareal

Partizan Beograd 2-3 Dynamo Kyiv

Skenderbeu 1-1 Young Boys

Braga 2-1 Istanbul Basaksehir

Ludogorets 2-1 Hoffenheim

AC Milan 3-2 Rijeka

AEK Athens 2-2 Austria Wien

Everton 2-2 Apollon Limassol

Lyon 1-1 Atalanta

FC Sheriff 0-0 Copenhagen

Lokomotive Moscow 3-0 Zlin

