Alhassan Open Goals Account For Austria Wien

By Johnny Edward: Super Eagles of Nigeria forward, Ibrahim Alhassan, scored his first goal for Austria Wien in Sunday’s 2-0 league win over Altach.

Alhassan, who is on a season-long loan deal at the club, played the entire duration of the encounter at the Ernst Happel Stadion, in Vienna, Austria.

It was Austria Wien’s fifth win in the Austrian Bundesliga this season after 10 games.

The Nigerian forward who has made four appearances for Austria Wien opened scoring for Thorsten Fink’s side in the 72nd minute before Kevin Friesenbichler wrapped up the win in the 87th minute.

The win sees Austria Wein move up to third position in the Bundesliga log with 18 points from ten games.

Austria Wein host Rheindorf Altach in their next game after the international break.

Read Also: Iwobi: My Goal Perfect For Nigeria’s Independence Day, Sanchez Is Incredible

REVERSE ERECTILE DYSFUNCTION Within 3Days And Make Her Happy Again!! Guaranteed!!! All NATURAL! No Side-Effects! Click Here!now.

Uncover how I make $750 weekly on Facebook using never been revealed Social Media tools.