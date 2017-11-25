By James Agberebi: Nigerian forward, Ibrahim Alhassan, has described playing at the San Siro Stadium as a huge experience for him, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

Alhassan was in action for Austria Wien who lost 5-1 to AC Milan in Group D of the UEFA Europa League on Thursday.

The former Akwa United forward played for 90 minutes in the encounter.

On parade for Milan were stars like Leonardo Bonucci, Cristian Zapata, Lucas Biglia and Italy’s exciting young goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Reflecting on his experience playing at the world famous San Siro Stadium, Alhassan stated it was an experience that will linger in his memory.

He however said that Austria Wien’s attention has shifted to their next Europa League match against AEK Athens who Austria Wien must beat by a wide margin in their final group game to stand a chance of progressing to the Round of 32.

“I thank God. An unforgettable and proud experience sharing the field at the San Siro with such great players. AEK Athens next. FORZA VIOLA!,” Alhassan wrote on his verified Twitter handle.

Milan, with 11 points, have advanced to the next round as group winners.

AEK Athens (plus one goal) have seven points, while both Austria Wien (minus seven goals) and Rijeka (minus three) have four points.

