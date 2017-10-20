Alhassan Sets Sights On Derby Vs Rapid After ‘Frustrating’ Europa Defeat

By James Agberebi: Nigeria midfielder Ibrahim Alhassan has stated that Austria Wien have put their UEFA Europa League loss to Rijeka behind them and are focused on Sunday’s derby against Rapid Wien in the Austrian top flight.

Austria Wien lost 3-1 at home to Rijeka in Group D with Alhassan an unused substitute.

The loss was Austria Wien’s second in the group stage which places them bottom on just a point.

Seven-time UEFA Champions League winners AC Milan are top on seven points, AEK Athens are second on five points while Rijeka occupy third spot on three points.

“Frustrating game and result. Thanks to everyone who came to support. We stay positive for the big Derby on Sunday,” former Akwa United star Alhassan wrote on Twitter on Friday.

Austria Wien are fourth on 18 points in the 10-team Austrian Bundesliga table.

Alhassan has one goal after four league appearances for Austria Wien so far.

