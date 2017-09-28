Alhassan Targets Austria Wien Win Vs AEK Athens In Europa League Debut

By James Agberebi: Former Akwa United star Ibrahim Alhassan hopes to help his club Austria Wien get their 2017/2018 Europa League campaign back on track when they face AEK Athens on matchday-two on Thursday following their opening day loss to AC Milan, Completesportsnigeria.com report’s.

Austria Wien got off to a poor start in Group D as they were mauled 5-1 by AC Milan in Austria.

The heavy loss saw the Austrian Bundesliga side occupy the bottom of the group while AC Milan are top. AEK Athens who beat Rijeka are second.

Alhassan who will be making his debut in European club competition, says that the club’s ambition is to make an impressive run in the UEFA Europa League this season.

“We have put the Milan game behind us and are now going to the match against AEK Athens with full force,” Alhassan told Austria Wien’s official website.

“We definitely want to score points and know how important this is to move further in the group phase.

“We want to offer our fans a great game and represent the club well in Europe,” the former Nigeria youth international stated.

Alhassan scored 12 goals in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) before joining Austria Wien in the last transfer window.

REVERSE ERECTILE DYSFUNCTION Within 3Days And Make Her Happy Again!! Guaranteed!!! All NATURAL! No Side-Effects! Click Here!now.

Uncover how I make $750 weekly on Facebook using never been revealed Social Media tools.