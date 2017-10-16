Aliko: Niger Tornadoes Unlucky To Lose Aiteo Cup Final To Akwa United

Aliko: Niger Tornadoes Unlucky To Lose Aiteo Cup Final To Akwa UnitedNiger Tornadoes captain and goalkeeper Mustapha Aliko during the Aiteo Cup final in Lagos. Photo by Ganiyu Yusuf.

By Johnny Edward: Niger Tornadoes captain and goalkeeper, Mustapha Aliko, claims Akwa United were not worthy winners of the 2017 Aiteo Cup final, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

Gabriel Okechukwu made up for his late miss during the course of the game to score the decisive spot kick to hand Akwa United a 3-2 win in the penalty shoot out and the silverware after both sides had played out a drab 90 minutes that ended goalless.

“I feel bad losing the final, we played better during 90 minutes but during the penalty shootout we were unlucky. We did our best,” Aliko told Completesportsnigeria.com.

“Nobody gave us a chance to get to the final but we shocked big teams in qualifying for the final. So sad we missed the continental ticket.

Niger Tornadoes beat Plateau United and FC IfeanyiUbah on the way to the final of the competition.

“Saving two penalties didn’t change anything, as a team we win together and lose together as well,” Aluko who save two of Akwa United’s spot kicks added.

Aliko however urges the club management to keep the current crop of young players as he hopes to surpass last season’s feat in the NIgerian Professional Football League next season.

Niger Tornadoes finished 11th in the NPFL table last season.

“Our team is young, we must keep them for next season and add one or two more experienced players.

