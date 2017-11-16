Alloy Agu On World Cup Draw: Bring On Brazil, Germany, Argentina For Super Eagles

By Adeboye Amosu: Super Eagles goalkeeper trainer, Alloy Agu, is confident the team is battle ready for any opposition after being placed in the weakest pot (Pot 4) ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup draw in December, reports Completesportsnigeria.com.

The Super Eagles by virtue of the draw procedure released by the Federation of International Football Association on their website on Thursday might be drawn against world heavyweights like champions Germany, Argentina, Brazil, France, Portugal and Belgium who are all in Pot 1.

Gernot Rohr’s men could also face top opposition like Spain and England who are in Pot 2 as well as Denmark and Sweden in Pot 3.

But having watched the Super Eagles defeat Argentina 4-2 in a friendly encounter in Krasnodar on Tuesday, the former international goalkeeper is confident they can compete against the bests at the mundial.

“First it is important to pray for a favourable draw but you don’t expect an easy game in a big competition like the World Cup,” the 1994 Africa Cup of Nations winner told Completesportsnigeria.com.

“We showed with our performance against Argentina that we are good enough to beat any opposition in the world.

“The teams in Pot 1, Brazil, Argentina, Germany and the others are the best in the world but you don’t go battle with the intention of losing or fear in your mind.

“There is a great belief in this team at this point and it is important for us to maintain that in the build-up to the competition and during it.

”We will prepare hard for the competition as well and give it our best shot.”

The Super Eagles finished top of their qualifying group with four wins and two draws from six games and were the first team from Africa to qualify for Russia 2018.

The final draw will take place on Friday, 1 December at Moscow’s State Kremlin Palace.

