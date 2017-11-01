Aloy Agu Explains Uzoho’s Invitation For Algeria, Argentina Games

By Adeboye Amosu: Super Eagles goalkeeper trainer, Aloy Agu has defended the invitation of Deportivo La Coruna goalkeeper, Francis Uzoho to the team for this month’s Russia 2018 World Cup qualifying fixture against Algeria and the international friendly encounter against Argentina, reports Completesportsnigeria.com.

The young goalie was handed his maiden call-up to the Super Eagles for the games billed for November 10 and 14 in Constantine and Krasnodar respectively by handler of the side, Gernot Rohr after making his bow for Spanish La Liga side, Deportivo La Coruna against Eibar last month.

Rohr opted to drop the duo of Dele Ajiboye and Dele Alampasu who have been part of the squad in recent times for both games, a decision that has been criticised in some quarters.

But Agu, a former Nigeria international and a member of the team that represented Nigeria at the 1994 FIFA World Cup in the United States of America insisted the decision was a wise one.

“Uzoho is a Nigerian and he deserves his invitation to the national team. Aside that, he showed good qualities in the games he played for Deportivo La Coruna which is the main reason why we extended invitation to him for the games against Algeria and Argentina,” Agu told Completesportsnigeria.com.

“You know it is not easy for a young goalkeeper to excel in Europe, and when you have one in a big league like the Spanish League and a club like Deportivo, then you must pay attention.

“Now we have a big chance to work with him closely and know more about him. It is important to have him train with us, as well as help improve him in any way we can.

“I know he is looking forward to the challenge and it will be great to have him around.

“Ajiboye and Alampasu are still part of the team and both of them will be invited for subsequent games ahead of the World Cup.”

Uzoho who has made two appearances for Deportivo in LaLiga Santander was one of the reserve goalkeepers for the Golden Eaglets when they won the FIFA U-17 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates in 2013.

