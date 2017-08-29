Aluko Completes Move To Reading From Fulham, Pens 4-Year Deal

English Championship club, Reading FC, have announced the signing of Nigerian forward Sone Aluko from Fulham on a four-year-deal for an undisclosed fee.

Reading confirmed Aluko’s signing on their official website on Tuesday night.

A statement on Reading website reads: “Reading Football Club are delighted to announce that 28-year-old forward Sone Aluko has put pen to paper on a four-year deal at Madejski Stadium to complete a transfer from Fulham for an undisclosed fee.

“Aluko, who proved a vital cog in Fulham’s charge into a top six spot last season, completed his medical with the Royals earlier today (Tuesday) and committed his future to Jaap Stam’s side until 2021 by signing for the Royals this evening.

Commenting on Aluko’s signing, former Manchester United defender Jaap Stam who is Reading manager said: “In Sone, we welcome a quality player into our squad. With his pace and ability on the ball, he can make life difficult for every opponent we face this season and he has experience of playing at the level we want to play at.

“He poses a threat going forward, he keeps the ball well, he can play as a striker or out on the wing and I am sure he will improve us as a squad. So I’m very happy that he has chosen to join us.”

Aluko signed for Fulham last summer and scored nine goals in 50 appearances for the London club including one against Reading in a Craven Cottage win at the start of December.

Aluko could make his Reading debut in a Madejski Stadium fixture against Bristol City on Saturday 9 September – the first of two home games in four days for the Royals after the international break! He will take squad number 14.