Aluko: I’m Not Bothered Reading Paid Record Fee For Me

Nigerian forward Sone Aluko is confident he can handle the pressure of being the club-record signing at Reading FC after admitting he was not even initially aware of the fact.

Reading paid a reported £7.5m to Fulham for Aluko on a four-year deal during the last transfer window, making him the club’s record signing.

“To be honest I didn’t know that. It doesn’t worry me at all to be a record signing,” Aluko, who made his Reading debut in Saturday’s 1-0 Championship home defeat to Bristol City, told Reading Chronicle.

“I joined Fulham as a free transfer from Hull but there was still pressure, it makes no difference to me.

“If you have that added pressure of being a record signing you’re going to struggle.

“Every time I step onto the pitch I will give my all regardless of whether the club paid loads of money for me or paid nothing.

“For me, the club brought me to Reading and that’s what I want to repay, that’s the most important thing for me.”

Aluko reiterated his delight that Reading manager Jaap Stam did everything possible to bring him to the club and promised to repay the faith.

He added: “It’s just market value. I joined Fulham on a free but that didn’t mean they didn’t like me any less. I had lots of options but the manager really wanted me.

“It’s flattering to know how much he wanted to bring me here. It’s not really the fee it’s the amount of effort Reading put in to get the deal done.

“I’m glad I’m here and I want to repay that.”