Aluko: I’m Ready To Help Reading Push For Promotion To EPL

Nigeria forward Sone Aluko hopes his move to English Championship club Reading will help them earn promotion to the Premier LLeague at the end of this season.

Aluko, 28, signed from Championship rivals Fulham on a four-year deal on Tuesday night for an undisclosed fee, and could make his debut against Bristol City after the international break on Saturday, September 9.

Reading were involved in the promotion play-off against Huddersfield Town st Wembley but lost on penalties last season.

Commenting on his recent move to Reading, Aluko described his new club as a tough team to play against as a Fulham player.

“We had some good battles against Reading last year when I was at Fulham,” Aluko told iFollow on Reading official website.

“It’s a tough team. I know that from analysis we’d done on them before the Play-Offs, I think it was four and a half games we had last season because one got called off!

“They’re a good team, the same way Fulham are a good team and both are challenging at the top end of the table.

“I’m looking forward to putting the blue jersey on and helping the team with their targets this year.

“You can tell they’re well coached, there’s a lot of attention to detail. They had a good game plan when we played against them, worked very hard so there’s a lot for me to learn.

“This team has got the capability to get promoted, it’s one of the main reasons I joined here,” he added.

“I think this is a team that can push at the higher end of the table, and hopefully, I can help them with that. I believe the team can be successful.

“I’ve never hidden the fact that I’m an ambitious player, I believe this team can get promoted. We’ve got a good squad already, I believe in the direction of the club with new owners in, relatively new manager, young squad with some experience there.

“There’s a good blend here and hopefully I can bring my own creativity in the way I play, hopefully we can gel together and we do get promoted because it’s very achievable for the team.”

Aluko also explained what Reading fans can expect to see while he’s in the Royals’ shirt, saying that ‘attack is the best form of defence’.

“I’m an attacking player, that’s the way I play. I take players on, create chances, take risks. That’s when you create or score goals, when risks are taken, so I play on the edge.

“I always try and do new things, try and create new things and break defences down, so that’s hopefully what I’ll bring to the team, score goals and create goals.

“That’s what you need if you’re going to get promoted, you need a strong squad. I’m under no illusions, I’m not just guaranteed a shirt and to walk into the team because there are some good players here.

“I’m looking forward to the challenge of getting in the team and keeping my place, and pushing the players who are already here because there are some top players here already.”