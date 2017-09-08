Aluko: How Man United Legend Stam Lured Me To Reading

By James Agberebi:

Nigerian forward Sone Aluko has revealed how Manchester United great Jaap Stam influenced him to dump Fulham for Reading during the last transfer window.

Aluko, who only signed for Fulham last season, joined Stam’s Reading side for a reported fee of £7.3 million.

And the Flying Eagles star to the 2009 FIFA U-20 World Cup stated that the style of football Stam has introduced to Reading attracted him to the club.

“He’s got a good shape about them, likes to play a good brand of football which I’ve learned this week and I’ve been enjoying,” Aluko told Reading’s official website.

“It’s one of the reasons I came here, because of the manager. After speaking to him and how he wants to set up, I think it will suit my style.

“Sometimes you just want to get in and get playing, but it’s been good for me to learn how the other boys play, letting them know how I play.

“It has been a lot to take in but it’s been good.”

And after having a full week of training with his new club during the international break, Aluko says it has been a good experience to learn about Reading and cannot wait to help the team succeed.

He said: “Going forward, there are a lot of options and a lot of different tools they can use, I hope I can add to that and I’m looking forward to adding my contribution to the team.

“It’s been really good. Good sessions, tough sessions, it’s been good meeting all the boys and learning about their patterns of play and how the manager wants us to set up. It’s been a lot to learn, but a good week.”