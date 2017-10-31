Aluko Optimistic Reading Can End Poor Run From Today’s Game Vs Forest

Nigerian forward, Sone Aluko, believes that his club Reading has what it takes to bounce back from their recent poor form as they face Nottingham Forest in an English Championship match on Tuesday.

Reading have won just one of their last five league games, with four losses which saw them now occupy 20th position on 12 points in the 24-team league table.

In their last league game on Saturday, Reading lost 2-0 at home to Middlesbrough, their seventh loss of the season with three wins and three draws.

And ahead of Tuesday’s game against Forest, Aluko said that there’s only one way that the team can overcome a barren patch of results – and that’s by endeavouring for any rewards.

“In this league, you have to work and fight for every point,” Aluko told Readingfc.co.uk.

“The games come thick and fast in this league and all of the teams improve and get stronger.

“There’s no guarantee that because we were third last year that we can have the same season. We have to work for it. Nothing is given.

“The only one way out of this is working hard and focusing on our game plans and executing them well. Against Middlesbrough we conceded two poor goals, and that makes it harder for us to score goals because then they can sit in and they don’t have to push forward.

“As the manager said, we have to keep believing in it and keep working hard. We don’t become a bad team or bad players overnight. We just have to believe and focus. Confidence can dip, but you have to be brave… that includes with the ball going forward, taking risks and chances.”

The former Fulham star stated that their aim at Reading is to quickly turn their season around starting with a win against Forest.

He continued: “The biggest game is always the next game! The game against Forest is a big game for us, and if you want to do anything in this league then you have to have good home form, and then you can focus on getting some things on the road.

“We know what we need to do and how to turn it around – we believe we will do.

“A win against Forest would be a platform to build on. A victory always lifts everyone’s spirits, their confidence and their morale.”

Uncover how I make $750 weekly on Facebook using never been revealed Social Media tools.